World Vegan Day is observed each year on November 1 by vegans worldwide. This year, World Vegan Day 2021 falls on Monday. Irrespective of whether you are a vegan or not, you should include maximum organic plant-based foods in your diet. Vegetables are not only low in calories but also improve heart health and aid in weight loss due to their fibre-rich property. Most importantly, veggies come along with micronutrients that can boost immunity and help the body fight against infections and diseases. Having different vegetable dishes in the form of stew, soup, curry or salad regularly could well prevent you from spending money on expensive medicines and supplements to make your immune system strong. Let's take a look at five vegan foods that can boost immunity. Foods That Weaken Your Immunity: From Coffee to Sweets, Avoid These Foods to Keep Your Immune System Strong and Help Your Body Fight Infections!

Plant-Based Foods to Boost Immunity

Plant-based foods are loaded with vital nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, iron and beta-carotene which help boost immunity. Each veggie comes along with antioxidants that reduce inflammation and also fight against free radicals that cause oxidative stress. That's not all, vegetables also play a vital role in making your gut strong, which is also crucial for strong immunity. The fibres in veggies also smoothen the digestive tract and help in proper detoxification.

Top Five Vegan Foods For Strong Immunity

1. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is high in beta-carotene which the body turns into vitamin A that helps boost immunity. This vegetable is also high in vitamin C, that has shown to increase white blood cell and help immune cells work more effectively.

2. Beets

Beets are loaded with immune-boosting vitamin C, fibre and essential minerals like potassium that is essential for the health of nerves and muscle function. The fibres in beet also help create the feeling of fullness and help reduce overeating.

3. Carrots

Carrots are a good source of carotenoids that help boost immunity by fighting against free radicals that damage cells. This vegetable also consists of vitamin C which plays an integral role in strengthening the immune.

4. Broccoli

Cruciferous vegetables like Broccoli are a powerhouse of nutrient that supports the immune system. Not only are these veggies high in vitamin C, but also consist of beta-carotene, potassium, magnesium, zinc, iron and an array of B vitamins that help boost immunity.

5. Mushroom

A study conducted by the University of Florida stated that people who ate a cooked shitake mushroom every day for four weeks can improve the body's immunity significantly. The study also stated that mushrooms can reduce inflammatory proteins and also improve the functioning of gamma delta T-cells.

The above-mentioned veggies can indeed help boost your immunity, but also try to include citric fruits in your daily diet for more effective results. It must also be noted that foods high in saturated fat, refined flour and the ones which are processed should be avoided for a healthy immune system.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

