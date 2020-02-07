Propose Day 2020: Non-Cliché Ideas to Pop The Question in This Valentine Week That Would Get a Definite 'Yes'

Proposal ideas (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Taking your relationship to the next level is a big thing and once you have decided on that, you are likely to experience the anxieties of how to propose. As Valentine Week 2020 has begun, love is definitely in the air, with couples marking each day with a gesture of love. Not just the stores and restaurants decked up in all things love, but even the social media feeds are full of hearts. Tomorrow is a big day, the Propose Day of the Valentine Week. And if you are among those who've been planning on a proposal, then why not tomorrow? If you plan to pop the question to your partner, then we give you some non-cliche ways to carry that out. Given below are some non-cliché and unique proposal ideas which can give you a guaranteed yes as an answer (we hope)!

Everyone wants their proposal to be the best one. And what we have seen in movies and pop culture is the guy going on his knees and asking the girl out. But let that be in reel life. If you are planning on proposing to your partner this Valentine's Day, we give you some ideas that you can try out. These are not the restaurant dinner dates or throwing a family surprise, these are some non-cliche proposal ideas which you may have to start planning on from before. We hope your partner loves them and are left with no option but to say yes!

Write a Romantic Letter

In the age of typing and constantly hitting keys on your laptop, the charm of handwritten words is almost forgotten. Write a lovely letter to your partner, recall the best moments, empty your heart and towards the end of it, ask the question that you have waited so long for! To make it more interesting, ask them to reply with a letter itself. That way, you will also have a wonderful memory to read through.

Gift a Book With The Question On The Last Few Pages

If your partner is a bookworm, then they would love reading new books. Buy them a book and on the last one or two pages write, "Will You Marry Me?" But ensure that you do not write it, on the very last page as it would be easily visible if they flip it.

Organise a Treasure Hunt

This proposal will require little more efforts, but it would be worth it if it goes well. Make a step-by-step treasure hunt at any familiar place. Hide clues using some aspects of your relationship or what you know about each other. Let the final clue would lead them to the big question!

Propose At The Beach

Take your partner to a beach and say there's an event to make sand art. Say there is a competition about making the best drawing on the sand. You could ask someone from the coastguard to help you to tell your partner about the competition. While he/she gets busy with making their drawing, write out the big question in the sand and show it to them.

Make a Gift Scratch Card

This again is a tricky one but will be effective if you successfully design a scratch card. Watch some video tutorials online. Behind the thin foil scribble "Will you marry me?" and casually give it to your partner. Say you got it in a mall. To make it more believable, get two actual cards from the malls when the offers are on. Give the proposal one to your partner and say you will scratch the foil together. But ensure, you give him/her the proposal card.

Happy Propose Day!

These are some of the ways in which you can pop the question and do not necessarily have to get on your knees. Make your big moment a very unique one which will remain a forever cherished memory. Also, you need not immediately propose tomorrow, but you can use some of the above ideas. If you are planning to pop the big question on this Propose Day, we wish you all the best!