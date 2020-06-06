Masturbation Positions for Women: 5 Hot Solo Sex Poses You Can Try at Home for Intense Multiple Orgasms

Hot Masturbation Ideas (Photo Credits: Pixabay and Flickr)

Ever heard of the term 'fly solo'? It basically refers to being self-sufficient and independent, without having anyone else to rely on. And that implies sex too. It is so important to enjoy solo sex just as much as you enjoy having sex with a partner. Solo sex or masturbation can be so much fun if you try and experiment with different positions and 'props' if that's what you'd like to call it. There are different types to masturbate including anal, clitoral, vaginal and more. So, how do you experiment with solo sex and make it the hottest sex of your life? Well, here are 5 super hot solo masturbation positions to try if you are a woman. Masturbation Positions: From Downward Hump to Backward Missionary, Here Are Some Ways You Can Sexually Stimulate Yourself for the Big-O.

The ideal one

The most common and ideal masturbation position for women is to lie down in bed while they slowly start rubbing their G-spot for stimulation. You can also move your hands around your breasts, squeeze your nipples with one hand while the other is busy down there. If you are in no rush, you can also casually run through your fingers around your vagina as this will give you a ticklish feeling, and will eventually leave you more aroused.

The minimalist

Just as the name suggests, the minimalist masturbation position is just as casual and subtle. All you need to do is lie down casually, have one of your fingers lubed and start rubbing it in circular motions at where your G-spot is.

Stand and masturbate

Standing and masturbating can be a piece of cake if you have a vibrator on you. In case if you're in a rush and wish to get done quickly, all you gotta do is go to the bathroom and have the vibrator do it's work while you stand in front of the mirror.

Slide from the behind

For a lot of women, anal sex is more fulfilling and satisfying than vaginal. When you're flying solo in the bedroom, try this hot masturbation position to satisfy yourself. Lie down in a sideways position so that your butt is easily accessible to you. Have your middle finger lubed and insert it in. You can smoothly slide it in and out for a few times before you orgasm.

Masturbate with a dildo

Masturbation with a dildo is quite common you might think. But here's the twist. Have the dildo placed on the floor in a standing position while you get on top of it in such a way that it rubs straight against your clitoris! Keep moving up and down in such a way that the dildo creates enough stimuli for you to orgasm.