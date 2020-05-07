Not Feeling Horny Enough? From Audio-Only Porn to Old Sexts, Hot and Subtle Ways to Turn Yourself On When Your Partner is Not Helping!

uncontrollable orgasms (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Being horny is a random feeling that overtakes you now. However, at other times, you will need a light a fire yourself up. It turns out that women feel horny in totally different hours than men. If you really need an orgasm and your partner does not help what do you do? You dig up ways to fire up and satiate yourself. If you need a little help, we have got you a few tips to get your juices flowing.

Take a Sexy Shower

Use your loofah or your fingers to turn yourself on. When you are already soapy and slippery, let your fingers glide over your most sensitive areas. We are not asking you to masturbate, focus on touching yourself. Caress your neck, nipples, thighs, and those erogenous zones that turn you on. Hot Foreplay Ideas: Most Sensitive Body Parts to Stimulate Before Sex.

Read Your Past Sexts

Why not read the hot messages you exchanged with your partner? While you may not physically be with your sexting partner, the steamy fantasies can turn you on as and when you like. To make things easier, you can always create a secret file of screenshots and access them as and when you want.

Undress in Front of The Mirror

Can there be anything sexier than your own body? Literally nothing!! Remind yourself how hot you are by removing your clothes in front of the mirror. Trust us. You will be turned on instantly. How to Last Longer in Bed? From Edging to Sex Positions, Ideas to up Your Sex Game.

Listen to Audio-Only Porn

People upload audio files of themselves masturbating and having sex online, and they can get you too turned on. You can also record your own voice and listen to them! Not a bad idea, isn't it?

Watch Some Sexy Foreplay Online

Watch some porn where the women look like they are getting turned on and getting off. While many such videos are subscription-based, some are free and highly recommended. Hot Foreplay Moves: Erotic Ways to Stimulate Your Partner's Belly Button for the Steamiest Sex.

Even if you feel like if erotic stories are not something you would prefer, figure out what you might like. You will touch and groove your body as the story unfolds, and in no time you will find yourself getting off.