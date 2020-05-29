Safer Sex Positions amid Coronavirus Pandemic: From Wheelbarrow to Reverse Cowgirl, Here Are Erotic Positions That You Can Try For Toe Curling Orgasm!

Sex (Photo Credits: The Noun Project, File Photo)

Sex during coronavirus is one of the most searched for subjects given the current situation. Since people have been asked to maintain social distancing with at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and others, sex is definitely off the table. But are there certain sex positions one can try that are safer for coronavirus? Turns out there are! However, you must only try them if you are locked down in your house with your sexual partner. People living in places in the red zone must stay at home and not meet their romantic or sexual partners who don't live with them. Coronavirus Precautions: Can You Get COVID-19 From Having Sex or Kissing Your Partner? Here’s What You Should Know.

Switzerland is ending its lockdown and has also issued a set of rules for sex workers to practice sex safely. They have also recommended some sex positions that are safer than others. The idea is to choose sex positions that do not involve face to face contact so that droplets/mucus from the nose and mouth is not exchanged. Let's take a look at some of them:

Doggy Style

One of the most popular sex position, the doggy style involves penetrating into the vagina from the rear side. The person receiving it faces on the other sides and is usually on their hands and knees. It is known to give deeper penetration and G-spot stimulation for a perfect orgasm.

Reverse Cowgirl

The cowgirl sex position where the woman usually rides the man and when it comes to reverse cowgirl, the girl on top is just facing on the other side aka reversed. The person riding doesn't face the person lying.

Wheelbarrow

This position sees the couple turning into a wheelbarrow where the partner entering stands while holding their partner's legs. The receiving partner has to balance their front body on the floor and the rear body in the hands of the partner about to enter.

Any Sex Position That Doesn't Involve Kissing

Coronavirus is known to be spread through saliva which means you might want to avoid kissing as much as possible. Look for any sex position that includes not coming close face to face with your partner that your nasal fluids or fluids in your mouth are exchanged.

Avoid anal sex. Since coronavirus can be spread through faecal matter it is advised that you do not put yourself in a position where you come in contact with faecal matter. So right from anal fingering to even penetrative anal sex, let the rear end be. Also, do not even think of having sex without a condom. Scientists have found traces of the virus in semen of the recovering coronavirus patients. The study was carried out by researchers in China who analysed the semen samples of men tested positive for COVID-19. Although it does not conclude as a definite yes, the researchers have expressed that sexual transmission of the deadly virus is possible.