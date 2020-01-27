Billy Porter’s Grammys 2020 Sparkly Motorized Hat Inspires Many Hilarious Viral Memes (Check Funny Tweets)

Billy Porter’s Grammys 2020 Look And Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is music’s self-proclaimed biggest night of the year, Grammys 2020! Celebrities graced the red carpet with their sartorial picks. But none did as great as Billy Porter. The Pose actor who did not attend last year’s Met Gala made sure that all eyes were on him at the awards show. Porter swept into the 62nd Grammys with what at first appeared to be just a regular glimmering turquoise cowboy hat with a curtain metallic silver fringe. But the moment the cameras zoomed in, comes the dramatic reveal! His sparkly hat was motorised, and people could not hold their hysterical emotions. Porter's Grammys 2020 look sparked many hilarious memes, and the funny tweets instantly went viral on social media. Grammys 2020 Best Dressed: Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Chrissy Teigen, Shawn Mendes Lead the Pack of Stunning Styles!

Porter is synonymous with red carpet fashion. Every time he walks out, he stuns the world! His magnetic appearance did not change at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday evening. The star nailed the red carpet in a turquoise-sequinned jumpsuit with silver fringe boots and stunning blue and silver bold makeup. But the showstopper was the hat!

A matching blue headpiece with a silver fringe curtain that swept aside through remote control for a dramatic reveal. Just when you thought his outfit, shoes and makeup were not already enough, his hat will make you scream, ‘YAAASSS’ at the top of your lungs. The internet praised Porter’s fashion, but his look became a meme-hit.

Here's the Dramatic Reveal!

I just gasped out loud. Billy! Porter! doing his best to make this day better. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jiCocMjPQw — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 27, 2020

Meme-Hit Look!

the cashier at the mcdonald’s drive thru when i pull up pic.twitter.com/RTLgLhwVRr — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) January 27, 2020

LOL!

Me when a customer has the audacity to ask me a question https://t.co/7nCVtU0Ujb — kerry jo (@kerry__jo) January 27, 2020

Ready to Glam?

Me getting ready to reply, “per my last email” pic.twitter.com/ug5QhXwQqd — Kevin Glueck (@kevin_glueck) January 27, 2020

Oh Sure!

Me: I can’t go out, I’m trying to save money this week Friend: wanna go to happy hour? Me: pic.twitter.com/1bPdx0Fzaw — dunc city (@whduncan) January 27, 2020

Say, Again:

when someone mentions potato skins pic.twitter.com/CXLgK23Nyr — ceeks (@70Ceeks) January 27, 2020

Let the Drama Begin!

Me: I hate drama Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020

Porter is famous for his impeccable fashion sense. His uncanny ability to stand out and speak up with his clothes, no matter what the occasion has always impressed fashion lovers. And his recent Grammys red carpet look was nothing less. Porter said through a tweet that the glamorous outfit was designed by Scott Studenberg and the hat was custom made by Sokol Millinery with mechanical engineering from Smooth Tech.