If you have been watching IPL matches regularly, then you'd already be watching the WhiteHat Jr ads for coding. The edutech startup promoting coding lessons for children as young as 6 to 7 years has been bashed on social media platforms time and again. The ad has been targeted with funny memes and jokes. Now the little kid named Chintu from the ad has got his own resume made by some meme-maker and it is being shared online. The resume for Coding is too funny and if you particularly detest watching this ad, then you should definitely check it out.

WhiteHat Jr focuses on giving coding lessons for kids. Their TV commercial shows a little boy making his own ad, while investors rushing outside his home. The boy Chintu has been targeted with memes and jokes in comparison with other engineers as well. Not just the TV commercial, people have also raised questions about print ads which have been shared online. Ads about a certain Wolf Gupta, 12-year-old working as Artificial Intelligence Researcher at Google have raised eyebrows. Now someone decided to poke fun at Chintu from this ad once again by designing a clever resume for him. The resume for Mobile App Developer as a meme is going viral on social media along with the many other memes on him.

Check Chintu's Resume Here:

The Education section takes a dig at ad once again. It says, "Unknown school that taught me nothing. They asked me to play and run in sports but I am too old for that I need to sit in front of the computer and code." It also highlights that Chintu has 100% skills of coding and app development where as very little of enjoying life. Several parents as well as young professionals had expressed concern whether children of such young age should be enrolled into the course at all. This picture hilariously sums up what people have been feeling about these ads.

