Have you been waking up with a weird sensation in your mouth or with a fear that all you teeth have fallen off? Then don't worry, you are not alone. As unique as it may seem to dream off your teeth falling out, it is very common and many people see similar things in their sleep. In this article, we tell you what it could mean. To tell you in short, falling of teeth has both negative and positive interpretations. On the positive side, it signifies renewed strength and self-esteem, taking care of yourself after a loss. The negative interpretations point to insecurity, making compromises, unable to make a choice and a poor self image. Let us understand in detail what this dream means. Vivid Dreams During Pandemic: What Are Vivid Dreams? Here’s Why You Are Experiencing Weird and Intense Pandemic Dreaming.

The interpretations also depend on how or what exactly did you see in the dream. Crumbling of teeth is connected to a weak speech ability. If your teeth were falling out one by one it means you're worried about divulging in some conversation or spilling secrets. We tell you the three positives and three negatives associated with this dream. Falling in Your Dreams Meaning: Here's What Your Subconscious Mind is Trying To Tell You.

Positive Interpretations of Teeth Falling Out in Dreams

It is a sign of personal growth. It could represent your progress from one situation to another.

This dream also conveys that you have to be strong and take care of yourself while going through some changes in life.

It also is a signal that you have a big decision coming up and you are just nervous about it. Take your time to adjust to your decisions and make it confidently.

Negative Interpretations of Teeth Falling Out in Dreams

Your teeth falling out completely could mean you are highly insecure about something. It could be associated with loss and important life changes which you you do not think you are capable to deal with. Or it could mean you are unwilling to make a choice.

It points to your lower self image, larger impacts could affect your work process. You need to work on your inferiority complex.

It could also point out to your disillusion about what is happening in life. You have a big decision to make and you are not satisfied with the options so you are unwilling to compromise.

So these are some of the things your dream about teeth falling out could mean. So the next time you see such a scene in your dream you might have to rethink and analyse what you are going through in life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).