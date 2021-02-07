TRAI Providing Tender Application to a Company To Collect Rs 12,500 for Installation of LTE Mobile Towers? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, February 7: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked a company to collect money for installation of LTE mobile towers. The fake tender application, which is claimed to be issued by TRAI, has led to confusion among people. The fake post also states the process to apply for the NOC and asserts that the TRAI is providing a tender application to provide NOC and collect the amount of Rs. 12,500 for installation of LTE towers.

The claim states: "Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is providing a tender application to a company to provide NOC and collect the amount of Rs. 12,500 for installation of LTE mobile towers". Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is fake and baseless. It issued a clarification saying that no such tender application has been issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in this regard. Offer Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Railways for Post of Clerk Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Letter.

Claim: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is providing a tender application to a company to provide NOC and collect the amount of Rs. 12,500 for installation of LTE mobile towers.#PIBFactCheck: This application is #Fake. No such tender application has been issued by @TRAI. pic.twitter.com/4XlEADjvh1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 6, 2021

In India, fake news have been spreading on social media like wildfire. In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation, the government had advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

