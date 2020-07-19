Happy Gatari! It is a festive day for all Maharashtrians who will indulge in a nice feast of nin-veg food and probably some drinks, as they mark the last day of Ashadh month. The holy month of Shravan 2020 will begin on July 21 for those in Central and Southern Indian states. Gatari is the day on which people indulge in the best non-veg delicacies and have alcohol and party with friends and family. There are typical drunk jokes and memes being forwarded on this day to send greetings of the day. So we too have got you a nice collection of funny memes and jokes on Gatari which you can forward to your friends and family and wishes them Happy Gatari 2020! Happy Gatari 2020 Messages in Marathi and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes on Gatari Amavasya Before Beginning of Shravan.

A fun thing about how the day gets the name is a joke that some people drink so much on this day, that they end up falling in the gutter. It is a reiteration to enjoy this day to the fullest with favourite food and drinks. People make special menu of non-veg food like chicken, mutton, fish, some other traditional recipes as they will abstain from it for a month. Many people strictly follow the holy month of Shravan and even hold Shravan Somwaar Vrat. So before the beginning of this month, Gatari is a fun celebration of indulgence with friends and family.

Funny Memes and Jokes on Gatari:

SMS: Atak Matak Dari Gatak, Jast Zali tar Ghari Satak!

Now because of the lockdown, you cannot meet your friends and family to celebrate together. So we hope the above jokes and memes help you to convey the feelings of this day with everyone. Happy Gatari 2020 and have a safe celebration!

