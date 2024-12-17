Jyoti Amge, an Indian actress, is best known as the world’s shortest woman, a title officially recognised by Guinness World Records. On December 16, 2011, her 16th birthday, she was declared the shortest living woman with a height of just 62.8 cm. Jyoti has held Guinness World Records since 2009, when she was named the shortest living teenager at 2 feet tall. Since then, she has only grown 0.7 inches. She is also recognised as the world’s shortest actress, earning fame for her role in American Horror Story: Freak Show. Her wax statue is proudly displayed at the Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala. Jyoti Amge and Rumeysa Gelgi’s Adorable Moment: World’s Shortest and Tallest Women Meet Over Afternoon Tea in London for Guinness World Records Day.

Jyoti Amge has set another record on her birthday, and this time it is for her tiny hands. At 31, she has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the woman with the smallest hands. Her hands were measured in London, with her left hand at 2.79 inches and her right hand at 2.83 inches. That is almost half the height of a Coca-Cola can and smaller than the diameter of a baseball! Even everyday objects like a mug or phone look enormous in her hands. In a now viral video, Jyoti is seen along with Rumeysa Gelgi, the world’s tallest woman, who also holds the record for the longest fingers on a living person. When the two hold their hands together, Rumeysa’s fingers are visible much longer than Jyoti’s entire hand. Watch their wholesome video below. World’s Tallest Man, Sultan Kösen of Turkey and World’s Shortest Woman, Jyoti Amge of India, Reunite in America for a Project (View Pics).

Jyoti Amge Sets Record for Smallest Hands on a Female

Jyoti continues to inspire people across the globe with her warm and bright smile and her unique presence. Her achievements are a testament to celebrating individuality and embracing what makes each person special.

