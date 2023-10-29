Istanbul, October 29: A team of archaeologists from three Turkish and American universities, known as the Mount Ararat and Noah’s Ark Research Team, have discovered what they believe to be the ruins of a vessel similar to Noah’s Ark after excavating a geological site in Turkey. The project began in 2021, and the team extracted aged rock and soil samples from the geological formation, which they believe contained the ruins of the vessel. The site is located in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı, less than two miles from the Iran-Turkey border.

According to a report by the New York Post, the Mount Ararat and Noah’s Ark Research Team discovered that the area between 5500 and 3000 BC contained “clayey materials, marine materials, and seafood”. The Durupinar formation is a 538-foot geographic feature located in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı, less than two miles from the Iran-Turkey border. It is composed mainly of limonite and is believed by some locals to be the remnants of Noah’s Ark. Loch Ness Monster Search Ends Without Evidence of Existence.

In the Bible readings, God commanded Noah, a 600-year-old father of three, to build the ark and fill it with two of every animal before a global flood hit. Noah saved two of every animal from an apocalyptic flood that drowned the Earth by loading them onto a 150-meter-long ark. According to the Book of Genesis, the mountains of Ararat in eastern Turkey were where Noah’s Ark came to rest after the flood. The mountain is approximately 16,500 feet high and is believed by some to be the location where Noah’s Ark landed. UK: Mysterious Pink Sky Over Kent Sparks Doomsday Fears Among Residents, Science Reveals Agricultural Source Behind Spectacle (See Pic).

The holy texts of three major religions, Christianity, Judaism and Islam, all contain references to Noah and the ark. However, the authenticity of these stories has not been established by scientists yet.

