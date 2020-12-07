American wrestler and actor John Cena took to Instagram sharing a photo of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh with a caption that has left netizens scratching their heads. The caption reads, "People to john cena :- Oh pata nahi ji konsa nasha karta hai." (We do not know what kind of drugs he takes.) It is followed by an emoji of laughing tears of joy. In the photo, Ranveer Singh can be seen with a fan who is wearing a facemask that reads 'Apna Time Ayega', a dialogue from his movie Gully Boy. Cena's comment could be about Ranveer not wearing a facemask, however, it is not clear. Ranveer commented on the photo with a laughing emoji and wrote "Kuch bhi (anything)." 'O Pata Nahi ji Konsa Nasha Karta Hai' is a line from song 'Titliaan' by Harrdy Sandhu which is going viral on social media. Featuring Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta the lyrics and video of the song had resulted in a lot of funny memes online.

As the photo went viral, people posted hilarious reactions in the comments section. One of the Instagram users wrote, "I guess cena’s ig id has been hacked." While another says, "John Cena = DIL SE INDIAN." Meanwhile, a netizen wrote, "Is this Account run by Ranveer Singh." And the someone commented, "Omg John we can't see you anymore like we used to doooooo." WWE Star John Cena Posts a Shah Rukh Khan Quote on Instagram Again, Is WrestleMania 35 the Reason?

John Cena's Instagram Post on Ranveer Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Watch Titliaan Full Song Video Here:

John Cena has in the past also posted photos of Indian celebrities. Recently, he had posted a photo of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and paid tributes to him. He has posted pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media. John Cena's Instagram is filled with funny memes and hilarious images. His Instagram bio reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy." He had also shared an image wishing 'Happy Diwali' last month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).