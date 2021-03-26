Fans of Strings never in their worst nightmare thought that one day they'll hear something THIS disheartening related to the Pakistani pop-rock band. As of Thursday (March 25), Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia revealed to the world that they are concluding their 33 years of partnership by ending Strings. Yes, that's correct. The band's official social media page issued a statement stating it's over. This news was way too difficult for the fans to digest and so they poured their heart out on the micro-blogging site. The Big Bull Songs Are Now Out! Carry Minati's Title Track And Ishq Namazaa Strike A Good Balance Of Catchy And Soothing Melodies.

Strings was not just a band, but an emotion. As the goodbye post got flooded with emotional reactions. There were a few comments demanding their last concert, while there were also a few who thanked the boys for churning hits and giving memories forever. Indeed, the pair was iconic in their own way. Here are a few reactions below. Roohi Song Nadiyon Paar: Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles And Dazzles In This Remixed Version Of A Hit Shamur Track (Watch Video).

Sad Indeed!

If you need me, I’ll be in my room listening to sadboi music all day. Can’t believe this is over. Strings is more than just a band, we grew up with it. pic.twitter.com/nC1j7KqPDF — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) March 25, 2021

Heartbroken!

No STRINGS No 💔 How can you do that 😢 After 33 years they parted ways #Strings pic.twitter.com/cBxkc5wnAB — Shazziya Mehmood (@shaziyaaM) March 25, 2021

Strings Added Colours to Lives!

#Strings wasn't just a music band, but an essential part of our lives! 💜 From patriotic songs like "Main Tou Dekhoon Ga" to "Sajni", "Dhaani", "Nindya kay paar", you did a 👌 job! Thank you for adding colour to our lives! @faisalkapadia & Bilal Maqsood!pic.twitter.com/EnNLeioeR8 — Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) March 25, 2021

Yus!

Bilal Maqsood..Faisal Kapadia ...’Sar kiye ye pahar’... ‘Zinda hoon’ .. Album Durr #Strings... thank you for giving beautiful music 🎶... and memorable songs ... and many memories associated with your songs ...Your live Coke studio collection is the best ! Stay happy & spirited pic.twitter.com/EeTfJJ4tMa — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) March 25, 2021

End of an Era!

Heartbreaker!

#Strings (the band) has decided to conclude their band 💔 and the world of music will not be the same anymore 😔 what a heartbreaker #TheEnd — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) March 25, 2021

For the unaware, Strings gave fans songs like Nadiya Ke Paar, Dhaani, Najane Kyun, Anjane, Chal Para and also made music for films like Shootout At Lokhandwala and Zinda. Their fabulous tracks also featured in Pakistan’s Coke Studio version. Are you a Strings fan? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).