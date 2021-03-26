Fans of Strings never in their worst nightmare thought that one day they'll hear something THIS disheartening related to the Pakistani pop-rock band. As of Thursday (March 25), Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia revealed to the world that they are concluding their 33 years of partnership by ending Strings. Yes, that's correct. The band's official social media page issued a statement stating it's over. This news was way too difficult for the fans to digest and so they poured their heart out on the micro-blogging site. The Big Bull Songs Are Now Out! Carry Minati's Title Track And Ishq Namazaa Strike A Good Balance Of Catchy And Soothing Melodies

Strings was not just a band, but an emotion. As the goodbye post got flooded with emotional reactions. There were a few comments demanding their last concert, while there were also a few who thanked the boys for churning hits and giving memories forever. Indeed, the pair was iconic in their own way. Here are a few reactions below.

For the unaware, Strings gave fans songs like Nadiya Ke Paar, Dhaani, Najane Kyun, Anjane, Chal Para and also made music for films like Shootout At Lokhandwala and Zinda. Their fabulous tracks also featured in Pakistan’s Coke Studio version. Are you a Strings fan? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

