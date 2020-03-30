It is yet another Monday and people have taken to social media platforms with new stories. With most people at home due to coronavirus lockdown, netizens are sharing their quarantine day stories on social media. Others are posting inspirational stories and motivational quotes with the hashtags #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts. And as the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, Facebook posts, tweets to trending stories, we ensure you will be on top everything trending on the internet.

March 30 marks various festivals and events across the world. It marks Rajasthan Day which commemorates the day in which the entire state came into existence. The state which was earlier known as Rajputana and Rajasthan came into existence and got its recognition on March 30, 1949. It also marks World Bipolar Day that creates a world-wide awareness initiative of ISBD in conjunction with the Asian Network of Bipolar Disorder (ANBD) and the International Bipolar Foundation (IBPF). World Idli Day is also marked on March 30. It was started by Eniyavan, a famous Idli caterer from Chennai. The day highlights the nutrient-rich food which is a popular breakfast in South India.

March 30 marks the birthdays of quite a lot of celebrities and popular figures like Palak Muchhal, Robbie Coltrane, Warren Beatty, Eric Clapton and Celine Dion. In the age of social media, anything and everything has the capacity to go viral. With coronavirus being the top trending topic on social media, there is a lot of information about the topic that is being shared. It is important to ensure that the story you are sharing is real and now a fake story. Meanwhile, we wish you a Happy Monday and hope you and your family remains safe and healthy.