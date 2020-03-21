Viral Videos of the Week: From ‘Applause for Care’ Flash Mob to Venice’s Clean Canals, Watch 7 Clips That Spread Good Vibes Amid COVID-19 Fear

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

How are you, self-quarantining? It is a tough time for everyone around the world. Almost all of us, at some point of our life have always hoped to stay back at home and relax, avoiding the regular hustle. But nobody wanted the coronavirus way for sure! The COVID-19 is responsible for 11,419 deaths globally. Countries which are significantly affected by the virus outbreak has initiated drastic measures to contain the spread. Amid the hard-hitting moment outside, people on the inside and by that, we mean, self-quarantining are striving each day to brace the situation with positivity. The lockdown in Italy has made Venice’s canals run clean, after very very long time. Again, people from many corners have taken to their balconies to applaud the efforts of the healthcare personnel in the frontline. For today’s viral videos of the week, we look at the seven clips that have spread good vibes amid the COVID-19 spread everywhere. From ‘Applause for Care,’ flash mob in Amsterdam to Venice’s clean canals, let us revisit the best viral moments from this week.

1. Keralites Maintaining Social Distance Outside Liquor Store

Men in Kerala, India were spotted maintaining about one-metre distance while standing in the queue outside a liquor store. The videos and pictures quickly went viral online, with people praising them for social distancing at the time of this global crisis.

2. Applause for Care Flash Mob in Amsterdam

This gave me goosebumps: all of Amsterdam (and the Netherlands) joined in an applause at 8 P.M. for the people working in medical professions and taking care of all the Corona patients #aapplausvoordezorg #corona #covid19 #amsterdam pic.twitter.com/5lsJFjG6RN — NS ⚓ (@NSdedeic) March 17, 2020

After house-bound Italians and Spanish, people in Amsterdam took to their balconies to applaud and cheer the medical personnel in the frontline fighting the deadly virus. It was a flash mob, initiated by a Twitter user, and the video just gave goosebumps to all the viewers on social media.

3. Baby Owl’s Reaction on Hearing Thunderstorm

Baby owl hears thunder for the first time 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/ILh82YuvjZ — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) March 18, 2020

While we were all captivated with the news related to COVID-19, another video surfaced on the internet. The baby owl for the first time, heard thunderstorm and looked petrified by it. The bird looks unto the sky and then quickly moves behind, worried about the sound. People on the internet just wanted to give all their love and protect the owl from all the dangers.

4. Sphynx Cat that Looks Like Bat

View this post on Instagram When I was just a baby 🧠🦇 #tbthursday A post shared by Hydrocefalus Nude Kitten (@lucythebatcat) on Feb 13, 2020 at 5:38am PST

Lucy, a hairless one-year-old Sphynx cat, is the latest social media star. Her bat-like features, big eyes and ears made Instagram users fall for her. Her unique look due to a rare condition, hydrocephalus that affects her spine makes her head look larger, unlike other cats.

5. Venice’s Clean Canals

NEW VIDEO: Wow. After a week on lockdown, the canals of Venice in Italy are totally clear, complete with fish activity: #video #interesting #Coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/U7KLwmFyRd — ZedLep (@ZedLep67) March 16, 2020

No matter what, the scare of coronavirus gave this beautiful sight to the world. Venice’s canals run clean, which was lost in the business of tourism. The residents reported that the waters have not been so clean in the last 60 years. That’s a really long time! Fish swimming in the water was visible, swan returned too, beautifying the whole place, with nature’s true beauty.

6. Self-Quarantining Girl’s Parents Give Her Company

i just got back from italy & was required to self quarantine in my room for 14 days so my parents ate every meal with me from the hallway. i don’t deserve them :’) pic.twitter.com/0mwLSdkIdv — mia (@miabongo) March 19, 2020

This girl gets the company by her parents during all her meals, while self-quarantining. According to reports, she returned from Italy and was in self-isolation for about 14 days. But her parents made sure they eat together, as they joined her from the hallway.

7. Orangutan Washing Hands

This orangutan from Indonesia, taught social media users the importance of washing hands. Fondly called Cinta, she accurately demonstrates how to wash hands to keep the germs away in the video that has gone viral.

These are seven videos of that has kept the netizens captivated for good, while self-quarantining. We hope this time passes sooner and we get back to our routine again. Until then, stay hygienic and maintain social distance. Happy weekend, everyone!