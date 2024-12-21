Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Suspension Outperforms Mercedes Maybach S 580 (Watch Video)

"CarPub," a YouTube channel, released a comparison video featuring the Mercedes Maybach S 580 and Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6. In the video, cars from both the manufacturers were driven over bumps with glasses of drinks placed on their hoods to test suspension stability. The video revealed that the glasses on the Maybach S 580 toppled during the ride through bumps. According to the video, when the Mahindra XEV 9e, and BE 6 were performed the same test, the results were different. Not a single glass fell or spilled when driven over the bumps. The video claimed that the Mahindra’s advanced i-link front suspension, 5-link rear suspension, and intelligent semi-active dampers kept the glasses steady on the hood. These semi-active dampers adjust damping force within 15 milliseconds to suit road conditions. Elon Musk Congratulates Tesla’s Team for Achievements in 2024; Check Details.

Mercedes Maybach S 580 and Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Comaprision Video

