Elon Musk's Tesla achieved a new record by producing 1,000 Powerwall units daily. This was the double output compared to the previously recorded units by the US-based EV maker. The Tesla Powerwall 3 is designed to store backup electricity and can be incorporated with solar systems for customers who want to save energy. Using it, Elon Musk's electric vehicle company could help families cut utility costs while reducing reliance on dirty energy. Amazon Shareholders Request Company To Add Bitcoin to Its Treasury After Microsoft and Tesla Consider Cryptocurrency.

Tesla Powerwall 3 Production Doubled in a Single Day

🇺🇸 TESLA DOUBLES DOWN: 1,000 POWERWALLS IN A DAY Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory just smashed its own record, cranking out 1,000 Powerwall units in a single day — double its previous output. The Powerwall 3, designed to store backup electricity and pair seamlessly with solar… pic.twitter.com/lbA2KOApxo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 9, 2024

