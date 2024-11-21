Mohini Dey, who has performed as part of renowned composer AR Rahman’s band, recently announced her separation from husband Mark Hartsuch, a composer and saxophonist. Dey shared the news of their split just hours after Rahman and Saira Banu revealed they are ending their 29-year marriage. Despite their separation, Dey emphasised that she and Hartsuch will continue collaborating on various projects. Hour after the announcement, Dey posted a series of new pictures and videos on her Insta Story from recent performances. Among them was a selfie taken on her ‘Last day in France’ before heading off to Paris, and another where she is seen enjoying a sweet treat. Who Is Mohini Dey? Meet AR Rahman’s Bassist Who Announced Her Separation Just Hours After the Music Maestro’s Divorce News Came Out.

Mohini Dey’s Cool New Selfie

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@dey_bass)

The Bass Player Enjoying Sweet Treat

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@dey_bass)

