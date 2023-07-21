Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who’d be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show. It was a star-studded affair and these two made heads turn with their stunning avatars. One of the highlights from the event was when Ranveer walked upto Arjun Kapoor and hugged and kissed him. The bromance of this Gunday duo will surely make your hearts smile. Ranveer Singh–Alia Bhatt Ooze Elegance As They Walk for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show! View Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Stars’ Pics From the Event.

Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor

