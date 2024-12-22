An old video of Shah Rukh Khan smoking a cigarette during an interview has resurfaced online, drawing considerable attention. In the clip, a youthful and charismatic SRK is seen casually smoking while sharing his childhood aspirations. He mentions that he once dreamed of joining the Army and had even enrolled in a school in Kolkata, but his mother's wishes thwarted his plans. The video also captures him smoking during movie rehearsals. In the clip, King Khan refers to himself as "God's child" and fondly speaks about his wife, Gauri Khan. The resurfaced smoking footage of the Jawan star has sparked mixed reactions from netizens. Check it out. ‘Log Shah Rukh Khan Ko Hakla Kehte The’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Makes Bold Claims About Bollywood Superstar’s Mockery During His Initial Days (Watch Video).

'Can Anybody Smoke Cigarettes While Giving Interviews?'

Rare Interview Of Shah Rukh Khan 🔥💥 Can Anybody Smoke cigarettes while giving interview in this ERA ? pic.twitter.com/SoEptXoG3L — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrk) December 21, 2024

'Not a Good Thing'

Not a good thing but Freedom bohot thi uss time — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrk) December 21, 2024

'Deadly'

Secondhand smoke can be deadly. In the past, there was far less awareness of this danger, but now there’s global recognition of its risks and that’s a positive change. — Vishal Raina (@vishalraina) December 21, 2024

'Cool Back Then'

Cigarettes were considered “cool” back then. That’s why. — Rishabh (@Rishabh_Saxenaa) December 21, 2024

'Swagger'

Swagger — hawk (@hawkGadu) December 22, 2024

'They Feared His Availability'

The interviewers too should have been conscious about it and waited till he finished with smoking but it seems they feared his availability after smoking. — Story_teller (@aarish2669) December 22, 2024

