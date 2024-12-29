Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan were recently spotted heading to Alibaug for a year-end celebration. The family, known for their luxurious lifestyle, was seen making their way to the picturesque coastal town ahead of the New Year. As they prepared for a peaceful retreat, fans eagerly awaited photos of the Khan family’s celebration. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Spotted Together! Rumoured Couple Heads to Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug Farmhouse From Gateway of India (Watch Video).

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan Seen Kicking Off New Year Plans

Shah Rukh Khan Family (Photo Credits: X)

