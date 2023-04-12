Veteran actress Uttara Baokar is no more. Film and television star, who was popular for her roles in Yatra, Tamas, Udaan among others has passed away. She was 79. Uttara has also acted in several notable plays like as Padmavati in Mukyhamantri, Mena in Mena Gurjar and more. She also has won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen's Ek Din Achanak. Subi Suresh Dies at 42; Malayalam Actress and TV Host Was Suffering From Liver-Related Ailments.

RIP Uttara Baokar:

Veteran Actress #UttaraBaokar passes away at 79. After working extensively in theatre, she started her film/TV career with Shyam Benegal's #Yatra and Govind Nihalani's #Tamas. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen's #EkDinAchanak. RIP 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/34eVPsxSB5 — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 12, 2023

