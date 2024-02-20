Country singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, welcomed their fourth child, a son named Denver Calloway Decker, on February 9, 2024. The exciting news was shared on social media with a photo showcasing the happy family in the hospital room. FYI, the couple married in 2013 and are already proud parents of Vivianne Rose, 9, Eric Thomas, 8 and Forrest Bradley, 5. Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor Go Insta Official With Their Relationship After Romantic Valentine’s Day Celebrations (View Pics).

Jessie James Decker Welcomes Baby Boy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)