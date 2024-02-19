Billie Eilish triumphs again, clinching the People's Choice Award for TV Performance of the Year! Her magnetic stage presence continues to enthral audiences globally, reaffirming her stature as a genuine musical icon. Congratulations, Billie! Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish Wins Song of the Year Award for ‘What Was I Made for?’ From Barbie.

Billie Eilish Wins Big at People's Choice Award 2024:

.@billieeilish just won the People's Choice Award for TV Performance of the year! 📺 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/7E7bJX5WFF — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

