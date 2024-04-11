On the sacred occasion of Eid today, several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, have extended their heartfelt greetings to fans on social media. The actress not only wished everyone ‘Eid Mubarak’ but also revealed the two Eid special dishes that she's missing back home. Priyanka disclosed, ‘missing sheer khurma and biryani’, as she greeted her fans on Eid al-Fitr. ‘Eid Mubarak!’ Jr NTR, Urmila Matondkar, Emraan Hashmi and Other Celebs Extend Eid 2024 Greetings to Fans.

Priyanka Chopra’s Post On Eid 2024

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

