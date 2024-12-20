GOT7 Boys are back! The group finally announced their comeback on January 20, 2025, after a long wait. In celebration of their 11th anniversary, they’ve teamed up with Kakao Entertainment to drop a brand-new mini-album called Winter Heptagon. Kakao's official announcement revealed that the seven members have poured their hearts into this project, motivated by their immense gratitude for their fans and their strong desire to reconnect. GOT7 Is Back on Stage! K-Pop Group’s New Album Arrives in January 2025 – Here’s Why IGOT7 Should Be Thrilled.

