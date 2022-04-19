The Local Train is a very popular band that rose from the indie music industry. The band is very known for its fusion of meaningful lyrics and pop melodies and has gained a cult following. The band had recently cancelled some shows which created curiosity amongst the fans and they even took to asking the members why they haven't been performing to which Lead Vocalist Raman Negi responded by saying that he had quit the band at the start of the year after being a part of it for almost 14 years. The band's management company, Spectal Management posted an official announcement on their Instagram page, mentioning that the band is very much active and only Raman had parted ways and they 'wish him all the luck'.

