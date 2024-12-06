In another feather to the cap of Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine as Light (and a certain reminder to India's Oscar jury for their oversight), the Sight and Sound magazine has chosen Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha-starrer as the 'Best Film of 2024'. The selection was made from a poll of 50 movies from across the globe, and which included acclaimed entries like Sean Baker's Anora, Mike Leigh's Hard Truths, Coralie Fargeat's The Substance, among others. So, congrats to Payal Kapadia and her wonderful team for this honour. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets a Poignant Reality Check in Payal Kapadia’s Beautifully Haunting Film.

And the winner is… ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT Payal Kapadia’s delicate, dreamlike tale of loneliness and fellowship has been voted the best film of the year by our critics pic.twitter.com/nHTKnyHZ5H — Sight and Sound magazine (@SightSoundmag) December 6, 2024

