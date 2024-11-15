Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set for a theatrical release on December 6. According to the latest reports, the Tollywood superstar has reportedly charged a staggering INR 300 crore for the film, directed by Sukumar. If the reports from Track Tollywood (as cited by TOI) are accurate, this will make Allu Arjun the highest-paid actor in India, surpassing the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, and other top stars in the country. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Trailer for Allu Arjun’s Pan-India Film To Drop on November 17 in Patna at THIS Time – Check Runtime.

Allu Arjun Becomes India’s Highest-Paid Actor

