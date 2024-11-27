Keerthy Suresh not only confirmed that she has been dating Antony Thattil for 15 years but also shared a heartwarming revelation that is sure to win fans’ hearts. The actress posted a picture with her beau on Instagram, captioning it, “15 years and counting. It has always been... AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk).” If you look closely, she capitalised the letters “NY” from Antony and “KE” from Keerthy, which together form “NYKE”, the name of her pet. While it remains unclear whether they adopted the dog together or if it was a gift from Antony, the sweet origin of the pet’s name has certainly caught fans’ attention. Even actress Malavika Mohanan, who congratulated the couple in the comments, expressed surprise upon learning the ‘origin story of NYKE’s name’. Keerthy Suresh Confirms Dating Antony Thattil; ‘Baby John’ Actress Shares Pic With Beau Amid Wedding News.

‘AntoNY x KEerthy’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Malavika Mohanan’s Reaction

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial)

Keerthy Suresh’s Adorable Pet NYKE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IAmNyke (@iamnyke)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)