Bigg Boss Ultimate hosted by Kamal Haasan got a grand launch on Sunday (January 30) from 6.30 PM onwards. The reality show will be based on a 24x7 live streaming format with contestants locked for almost 45 days to 70 days. With this, all the contestants of the show are unveiled today, and here is the confirmed list.

Actress Suruthi

Actor and agriculturist Abhinay

Bigg Boss Tamil 2's Shariq

Actress Suja

Folk Artist Thamarai

Actor Niroop

Controversial Vanitha Vijaykumar

And the game begins...👍🏼 https://t.co/e6X0fAO3B2 — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) January 26, 2022

Actor, Director, Producer Suresh Chakravarthy

10th contestent of the #BBUltimate is Suresh Chakravarthy of season 4! Conversation between him and Kamal sir looks very cute ♥️ The Thaatha touch! Do catch the action. @disneyplusHSTam #BBUltimateGrandLaunch #BBUltimateRasigan pic.twitter.com/HVIRxcqO7o — Only Kollywood (@OnlyKollywood) January 30, 2022

Actor ​Balaji Murugadoss

Bala's entry in BB ultimate 🔥❤ @OfficialBalaji #BalajiMurugaDoss pic.twitter.com/OganiHx5Rz

— kavya.edits ❤ (@kavya_edits) January 30, 2022

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Anitha Sampath

