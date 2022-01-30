Bigg Boss Ultimate hosted by Kamal Haasan got a grand launch on Sunday (January 30) from 6.30 PM onwards. The reality show will be based on a 24x7 live streaming format with contestants locked for almost 45 days to 70 days. With this, all the contestants of the show are unveiled today, and here is the confirmed list.

Actress Suruthi 

Actor and agriculturist Abhinay

Bigg Boss Tamil 2's Shariq

Actress Suja

Folk Artist Thamarai 

Actor Niroop

Controversial Vanitha Vijaykumar

Actor, Director, Producer Suresh Chakravarthy

Actor ​Balaji Murugadoss

— kavya.edits ❤ (@kavya_edits) January 30, 2022

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Anitha Sampath

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)