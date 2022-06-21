Actor Diganth has suffered a severe neck injury during an adventure activity in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, Airport Road after the incident. As per reports, "Diganth after receiving primary medical treatment has headed towards Bengaluru for further treatment at manipal hopsital. He has been accompanied by his wife Aindrita Ray. They are expected to reach Bengaluru by 6pm today." Sai Dharam Tej Meets With a Road Accident; Tollywood Actor Suffers Injuries.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Actor #Diganth has been brought to Manipal hospital airport road. He has has suffered a neck injury. pic.twitter.com/2HxNg79vPC — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)