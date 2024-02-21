Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and starring Mohanlal, received a mixed response from audiences upon its release. For those who missed the chance to see it in theatres, there’s good news as it is set to arrive on the OTT platform. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 23, offering subscribers the opportunity to watch it in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. Malaikottai Vaaliban will be released on the streaming platform at midnight. Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's Film is a Picturesque Disappointment!

Malaikottai Vaaliban On Hotstar

An epic tale of a warrior overcoming every challenge thrown his way - Malaikottai Vaaliban streaming from 23rd Feb in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. https://t.co/zHnUR7TwM4 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) February 19, 2024

