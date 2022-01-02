Naaradan is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben in the lead. Touted to be a political thriller, the film is written by Unni R and directed by Aashiq Abu. The makers of Naaradan served a perfect treat for music lovers on the occasion of New Year 2022. They released the track titled “Thannatthaan”, a cool rap number by Fejo. The rapper himself has penned the lyrics of this song and the music has been composed by DJ Sekhar.

Thannatthaan Music Video

