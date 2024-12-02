The excitement for Allu Arjun and Rashmik Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is already building, even ahead of its official release. The film's impact has spread globally, with a recent viral video showcasing a lively flash mob in London. As shown in the clip, a group of enthusiastic dancers take to the UK streets, performing to tracks "Pushpa Pushpa," "Angaaron" and "Kissik" from the film, culminating with a powerful dialogue from the movie. You don't want to miss this! Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also features Fahadh Faasil. The much-anticipated sequel is set to release on December 5, 2024. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Allu Arjun Faces Police Complaint After Calling Fans ‘Army’, Similar to K-Pop Group BTS’ Fandom Name.

'Pushpa 2' Craze Goes Global

