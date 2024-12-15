Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt post expressing his concern for 8-year-old Shri Tej, who is receiving medical care following a stampede incident at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. Pushpa 2 The Rule actor stated that, due to the ongoing legal proceedings, he has been advised not to visit Tej and his family for now. He promised to take care of Tej's medical responsibilities and family needs. He wished the young boy a swift recovery and expressed to meet him and his family as soon as possible. ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ Premiere Stampede: 8-Year-Old Boy on Ventilator, Netizens Condemn Allu Arjun for Celebrating After Hyderabad Jail Release.

Allu Arjun Offers His Well-Wishes to 8-Year-Old Shri Tej and Announces He Will Meet the Young Boy and His Family Soon

I remain deeply concerned about young Shri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to… pic.twitter.com/M1raFvVJlS — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 15, 2024

