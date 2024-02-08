Yatra 2 is a political drama starring Mammootty and Jiiva in the leading roles. The film focuses on Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. His political rivalry with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is well-known, and the re-release of Pawan Kalyan’s film Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu is reported to be a strategic move. A video from the screening of Yatra 2 is going viral, showing fans of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan engaging in a clash. The incident took place at a theater in Hyderabad, and the reason behind this clash remains unknown. Yatra 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Mammootty and Jiiva’s Film!

Watch The Viral Video From Yatra 2 Screening Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)