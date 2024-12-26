Marathi actress Kaumudi Walokar, best known for her role in Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, has tied the knot with her boyfriend, Aakash Chowkase. The couple shared their first wedding pictures on Instagram, where they look absolutely stunning as newlyweds. Kaumudi and Aakash’s marriage followed traditional Maharashtrian customs. In the photos, Kaumudi is seen wearing a nauvari saree, featuring a traditional silver border. "साथ सात जन्माची (Together for seven lifetimes)," the caption of the wedding post reads. Apart from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Kaumudi has also appeared in the show Deva Shapath. ‘Raha Nahi Jata’: Netizens Mock Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang’s Viral Video of Getting Locked Inside the Bathroom Together on ‘Bigg Boss 18’.

Kaumudi Walokar Weds Aakash Chowkase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaumudi Walokar (@kaumudiwalokar)

