After a week full of drama and chaos, fans wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar to watch Salman Khan pull up erring housemates. However, this week, instead of Salman, Farah Khan will be seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar. As per India Today, sources told the publication that Salman and his team will fly out tomorrow for the technical rehearsal of his Da-Bangg Reloaded event in Dubai. Since he is also currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, the actor is set to give this Weekend Ka Vaar a miss. FYI, this news comes amid a recent security breach that occurred on the sets of Salman Khan's film in Mumbai. A fan threatened security guards with Lawrence Bishnoi's name and was subsequently arrested by the police. Salman Khan Was Initial Target of Baba Siddique’s Attackers, Murder Plan Disrupted by Actor’s Tight Security – Reports.

Salman Khan to Not Host 'Bigg Boss 18' This Weekend?

🚨 #WeekendKaVaar Updates ☆ Salman Khan to not host this weekend ☆ Farah Khan will be seen hosting the Weekend ka Vaar and schooling the contestants this weekend. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 5, 2024

