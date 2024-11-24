Legendary game show host Chuck Woolery, who was the first host of Wheel of Fortune, passed away on Saturday, November 23. He was 83 at the time of his demise. Woolery's demise was announced by his close friend and podcast co-host Mark Young on X (previously Twitter). Sharing some memorable pictures with his dear friend, Mark Young wrote, "It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him,RIP brother." Chuck Woolery was the host of the popular show from 1975 until Pat Sajak took over his role in 1981. British Actor Timothy West, Known for His Iconic Roles in ‘EastEnders’ and Shakespearean Plays, Dies at 90.

Legendary Game Show Host Chuck Woolery No More

It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him,RIP brother pic.twitter.com/OVPgG195RX — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) November 24, 2024

