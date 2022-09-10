Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television. The show will soon take a leap making way for the new generation in the show. Well, now Star Plus has shared a brand new promo wherein Aryan is seen coming in front of Imlie and the latter is surprised and emotional at the same time. The union of the two is surely missed by the viewers and this video is like a small treat to the fans before Imlie and Aryan depart. Imlie Spoiler Update: Imlie Becomes a Mother of a Baby Girl; Here Is How Imlie and Aryan Will Die Post the Leap!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

