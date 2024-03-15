Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat's engagement rumours have recently created a stir online. Munmun, who is 36, was reportedly linked to Raj, who played the role of Tapu and is 27 years old. But hours after the rumours went viral over the internet, both the actors took to their social media to address the ongoing news as "Fake". Two days after the whole online drama, the actress has again taken to her social media to convey her thoughts regarding the matter. In a couple of stories shared on Instagram, Munmun wrote, "Putting things straight again, not engaged, not married, not pregnant." The actress added, "Also If and When I do marry, whether a younger man or an older one, I shall do it PROUDLY". 'Fake'! TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Rubbishes Rumours of Her Engagement With Raj Anadkat.

Check Out Munmun Dutta’s Insta Story Here:

Munmun Dutta's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

