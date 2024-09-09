Rohit Purohit aka Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, certainly knows how to charm his audience and leave his fans blushing. The actor recently shared a selfie on his Instagram story, looking effortlessly dapper in a blue kurta paired with stylish black sunglasses. Taken from his make-up room, the picture perfectly captures his cool and confident vibe. Rohit's fans couldn't help but swoon over his handsome look, as he continues to impress both on and off the screen with his style and charisma. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla and Others Offer Prayers to Lord Ganesh on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Sets (Watch Video).

Rohit Purohit Aka Armaan of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Looks Dapper in Blue Kurta

Rohit Purohit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

