Euphoria star Zendaya who plays the role of Rue Bennett in the HBO show has re-negotiated her deal with the makers. The actress was the highest-paid cast member with $500,000 per episode and now she will get a whopping $1 Million for every episode. SAG Awards 2023: Zendaya Brings Vintage Hollywood Charm at 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

