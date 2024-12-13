In a bizarre incident in Agra, a man named Shubham Bhargava opened fire at a crowded paan stall to "clear" the area before calmly preparing his paan. According to reports, Bhargava grew irritated by the crowd at the stall, so he pulled out his weapon and fired indiscriminately, causing a stampede. As the panic-stricken crowd fled the scene, Bhargava nonchalantly made his paan, put it in his mouth, and left the area without a care. Following the incident, authorities launched a manhunt and arrested Bhargava. Agra: Newlywed Bride Attacked with Sharp Weapon and Murdered 13 Days After Wedding, Husband and In-Laws Accused of Dowry Killing.

Man Fires at Crowd to Clear Paan Stall in Agra

इस रंगबाज का नाम है शुभम भार्गव. पान खाने की तलब उठी तो पानवाले के पास पहुंचा. वहां भीड़ लगी थी. शुभम ने हथियार निकाल ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी. वहां भगदड़ मच गई. सब भाग गए. शुभम ने इत्मीनान से खुद पान बनाया, मुंह में डाला, आराम से निकल गया. अब पकड़ा गया. 📍आगरा, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/DKJiB1e6Yd — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 13, 2024

