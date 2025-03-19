Chaos erupted in Bareilly’s Nawabganj area after unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb outside a restaurant late on March 18. The attack, caught on CCTV, left the owner and staff in shock. Reports suggest that local police delayed action for nearly two hours before launching an investigation. Following a complaint, authorities began analyzing CCTV footage to track the culprits. Bareilly Police confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nawabganj Inspector has been instructed to investigate and take necessary legal action. The incident has raised security concerns in the area. Bomb Attack on Bihar School: Bombs, Stones, Bricks Thrown at Private School in Vaishali; Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig at CM Nitish Kumar-Led Government (Watch Video).

Petrol Bomb Hurled Outside Restaurant in Bareilly

प्रभारी निरीक्षक नवाबगंज,बरेली को प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में जाँचकर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) March 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)