In a tragic incident, a woman and her two kids were burnt alive in Bihar's Bhagalpur after the house caught fire early in the morning on November 22, Friday. According to the reports, the trio was sleeping when the house caught fire. The reason behind the fire is yet unknown. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. IANS reported that another person, identified as Gautam Yadav, survived with severe burns. Authorities have begun relief efforts and sent the bodies for postmortem. Nawada: Over 25 Houses Set on Fire in Bihar’s Manjhi Mahadalit Tola Village Over Property Dispute; Shocking Visuals Surface.

Bhagalpur House Fire

Watch: In Bhagalpur, Bihar, three people died in a house fire, while Gautam Yadav survived with severe burns. Authorities have begun relief efforts and sent the bodies for postmortem pic.twitter.com/IH54KdlBNz — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2024

