The principal sponsors for FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, tech giant, Google have marked the completion and celebrated the birth of a new champion by sharing a chess-based Doodle on their home page. India's D Gukesh became the youngest-ever chess champion, aged 18, when the prodigy beat former champion Ding Liren in the 14th and final game of their championship match last evening, which will have a closing ceremony on December 13. D Gukesh Crowned Youngest Chess World Champion, Becomes Second Indian To Win Title After Beating Ding Liren in Thrilling FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.

Google's Chess-Based Doodle

Chess 2024 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

