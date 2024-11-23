Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election results “absolutely strange” and hinted at a possible conspiracy to defeat the party. Speaking after the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance’s landslide victory, Ramesh expressed surprise at the outcome, stating that even the winners did not expect such results. He said that the Congress had assumed a favorable mandate, given the discontent among farmers and the working class against the government. He also noted that the political atmosphere observed months ago had not changed, making the results unexpected. Despite the setback, Ramesh affirmed that the Congress would not abandon its agenda and would analyse the results thoroughly. The BJP-led alliance is leading in 235 out of 288 seats, leaving the opposition, including Congress, far behind. Big Jolt to Congress As Heavyweights Balasaheb Thorat in Sangamner and Prithviraj Chavan in Karad South Concede Defeats in Maharashtra Elections 2024.

Maharashtra Election Result 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: On #MaharashtraElection2024, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "We will definitely analyse the result that has come. But today we can say that even those who won did not anticipate that this result would come. We were assuming that we will get the mandate. The… pic.twitter.com/F7jMpnrYKU — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

